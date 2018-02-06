US reiterates commitment to foster economic ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United States Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale has reiterated his country`s commitment to foster economic cooperation with Pakistan.
He expressed the resolve during his meeting with American Business Council of Pakistan`s President Kamran Nishat and the Council’s Executive Committee in Islamabad on Tuesday.
The US Ambassador stressed that bilateral trade which reached a record high of more than six billion dollars last year can be increased further through enhanced cooperation.
Pak-US commercial and economic ties were also discussed during the meeting.
