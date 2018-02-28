UNSC’s reform process must reflect democratic principles: Pakistan

NEW YORK: Pakistan has underscored the need for making the principle of democracy a central tenet of the UN Security Council reform process to make it more representative, effective and accountable.

This was stated by Pakistan permanent representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi while speaking at an interactive session of Inter-Governmental Negotiations in New York.

She regretted that stance of India, Brazil, Germany and Japan, known as the Group of Four, denies democracy its rightful place as the cornerstone of the reform process.

She said anything less would mean that the reform of the Security Council seeks to address its existing dysfunctionalities by merely reinforcing them.

Progress towards restructuring the Security Council remains blocked as the Group of Four pushes for permanent seats in the Council, while the Italy, Pakistan-led uniting for Consensus group firmly opposes any additional permanent members.

