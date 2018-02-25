Unchecked terror threat in Afghanistan as Afghan forces lack capacity

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor says Pakistan’s security relations with Saudi Arabia and the UAE are extremely important for the region.

In an interview with Arab News, he said Pakistan, Saudi Arab and the UAE have a history of wonderful cooperation and this is increasing with every passing day.

The DG ISPR said the development work in conflict areas cleared by Pakistani forces has been assisted phenomenally by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, especially in the social welfare field.

About relations with Afghanistan, Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan has fought a war against terrorists for fifteen years and areas on our side, which were under the influence of terrorists, have been cleared.

He said the issue now resides inside Afghanistan as there are ungoverned swathes and unchecked threat due to the lack of capacity of the Afghan forces and the reduced footprint of the international forces.

