UK important trade, investment partner: Ahsan

LONDON: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says Pakistan is undergoing a remarkable transformation as a result of improved security situation, impressive economic growth and consolidation of democratic institutions.

Talking to British Foreign Secretary Mr Boris Johnson in London, he said Pakistan greatly appreciates UK’s role as our important trade and investment partner.

The Interior Minister also informed the Foreign Secretary about Pakistan’s efforts to eliminate extremism and terrorism from the country.

The British Foreign Secretary commended Pakistan’s economic reforms agenda and acknowledged that Pakistan has great potential for economic growth.

He particularly appreciated Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts to bring about peace in the region and the world at large.

The Foreign Secretary said that UK is keenly interested in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and would like to benefit from opportunities arising from this initiative.

