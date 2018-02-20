U-19 cricketer commits suicide in Karachi

KARACHI: Muhammad Zaryab, an under-19 Karachi-based cricketer committed suicide on Tuesday for loosing his place on the national side, Aaj News reported.

Zaryab, the son of former international cricketer Amir Hanif, committed suicide when he was dropped from Karachi’s Under-19 team for being older than the standard requirement.

Recently, a video was released by Zaryab’s father, in which he said, “My son was under pressure”

“The coach should take care of young players,” he added.

The deceased’s body has been shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College (JPMC).

loading...