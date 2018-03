RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan army soldiers embraced martyrdom as Indian troops initiated once again unprovoked firing in Bhimber Sector today (Wednesday).

According to ISPR, Pakistan Army troops responded to indian unprovoked firing and destroyed the Indian posts.

The martyred include 23 years old Sepoy Muneer Chohan resident of Kahuta village and 28 years old Sepoy Amir Hussain resident of dist. Bhimber.

loading...