TTP Spokesperson to be tried in accordance with law: Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed today that the law will take its course in the case of former spokesperson of Tehrik-e-Taliban Ehsanullah Ehsan who had surrendered himself before an intelligence agency last year.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry assured the House during questions hour that the TTP spokesperson involved in several terrorist incidents will not be pardoned. He said that video statements of Ehsanullah Ehsan have also been made public, which are sufficient to reflect that the concerned departments are dealing his case as per of the law of the land.

The Minister of State said Pakistan has adopted a zero tolerance policy in the war against terrorism.

Responding to a question, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch told the house that an amount of 331.86 million rupees has been disbursed as compensation to the victims of terrorist incidents in the tribal areas.

He said that for a damaged house, a compensation of four hundred thousand rupees each is being given to the families in tribal areas.

Abdul Qadir Baloch said that one hundred billion rupees will be spent each year for a period of ten years for the development of FATA on fast track basis.

