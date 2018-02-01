Try something traditional…Kashmiri Dum Aloo

Web desk: Dumpukht is 400 years old cooking technique where food is slow cooked over a fire.this technique considered as a royal because of Nawab Asif-ud-Daulah, once he found smell of food after searching he came to know this aroma is of food cooked over fire for a long time in a sealed container from that day the technique of Dum is followed by royal kitchens.

Here we share a recipe of Kashmiri dum aloo.

Ingredients:

Potatoes (boiled and deep fries till golden in colour) 250 gm

Brown onion paste ½ cup

Curd well beaten ½ cup

Tomato puree 1 cup

Kashmiri red chilli powder 1tbsp

Coriander powder 1 tbsp

Cumin power ½ tsp

Ginger garlic paste ½ tbsp

Garam masala powder ¼ tbsp

Kasuri Methi powder ¾ tbsp

Oil 2 tbsp

Salt for taste

For garnishing Coriander leaves

Method:

Take a vessel of heavy bottom and place it on heat. Add oil, brown onion paste and ginger garlic paste in vessel and fry for a while. Now add tomato puree and all powders and covered for a while. Put beaten curd and add one cup water to make gravy. After gravy boiled add potatoes and salt to it. Cover the vessel and sealed it with dough and left it over low flame for about 30 minutes. Remove from heat and then after cooling the vessel add kasuri meethi and mix well. Decorate it with fresh coriander leaves. And serve!

