Try something traditional…Kashmiri Dum Aloo

Web desk: Dumpukht is 400 years old cooking technique where food is slow cooked over a fire.this technique considered as a royal because of Nawab Asif-ud-Daulah, once he found smell of food after searching he came to know this aroma is of food cooked over fire for a long time in a sealed container from that day the technique of Dum is followed by royal kitchens.
Here we share a recipe of Kashmiri dum aloo.
Ingredients:
Potatoes (boiled and deep fries till golden in colour) 250 gm
Brown onion paste ½ cup
Curd well beaten ½ cup
Tomato puree 1 cup
Kashmiri red chilli powder 1tbsp
Coriander powder 1 tbsp
Cumin power ½ tsp
Ginger garlic paste ½ tbsp
Garam masala powder ¼ tbsp
Kasuri Methi powder ¾ tbsp
Oil 2 tbsp
Salt for taste
For garnishing Coriander leaves
Method:
- Take a vessel of heavy bottom and place it on heat.
- Add oil, brown onion paste and ginger garlic paste in vessel and fry for a while.
- Now add tomato puree and all powders and covered for a while.
- Put beaten curd and add one cup water to make gravy.
- After gravy boiled add potatoes and salt to it.
- Cover the vessel and sealed it with dough and left it over low flame for about 30 minutes.
- Remove from heat and then after cooling the vessel add kasuri meethi and mix well.
- Decorate it with fresh coriander leaves. And serve!
