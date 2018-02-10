Top 9 benefits of ginger

Web Desk: Ginger has medicinal properties. It is great source of vitamins, micronutrients and essential oils that have strengthening, invigorating and anti-inflammatory effects on the body.

Warning

Cardiac and liver patients shouldn’t consume ginger or if someone’s mucous membranes are damaged. Don’t use if you have bleeding wounds or are in the 2nd and 3rd trimesters of pregnancy.

Here is a list of 9 such benefits of consuming ginger.

Speed-up metabolic process

If you have digestion problem then you can chew ginger or add it in your tea.

Strengthen immunity

It contains vitamin A and B, zinc, calcium, iodine, natural antibiotic that can strengthen our body and increase our resistance to various diseases.

Add 1 tsp of grated ginger to your black or green tea.

Reduce pain

Ginger can reduce muscle pain and arthritic. Make a tincture of ginger and turmeric, them juice of 2 lemons, 1tsp of honey and water.

Boost brain activity

Ginger can improve all cognitive function and helps keep the memory sharp. Also resists neurogenerative diseases as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Fight against aging

It is a great source of antioxidants that can speed up the renewal processes in the body and scavengers free radicals and toxins.

Weight loss

As it can speed up metabolism, it also reduces appetite. If you drink tea with ginger 30 minutes before meals, you’ll eat less food.

Glowing and radiant skin

Mix equal amount of grated ginger, honey and lemon juice to make your skin glowing. Apply ginger masks for 30 minutes on your face.

Treat pimples

Combine 1 tsp of grated ginger and 1 tsp of apple cider vinegar. Apply it on your each pimples to remove inflammation and redness quickly.

Perfect to get rid of all hair problems

Ginger provides the scalp with blood inflow, supplies the root with nutrients and stimulates hair growth.

Drench grated ginger and garlic with water and leave it for while. Add some olive or coconut oil to this tincture and massage into your hair roots. This will stimulate hair growth.

To treat dandruff, mix 2 parts of grated ginger and 3 parts of olive oil. Apply it on your scalp for 15-25 minutes. Repeat the process twice a week.

Source: Brightside

