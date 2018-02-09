Top 7 foods to fight pain

Web Desk: Many foods have ability to fight pain better than medicines. They prove to be better in relieving pain or dealing with uneasiness in chronic disease. Because pills can temporarily reduce pain but they can make you addictive and also have side effects.

Here is a list of foods that can help you to ease pain and chronic disease.

Ginger

It can bring to relief to a sore throat, cough and cold. It also has some stomach-soothing properties and can ease achy muscles.

Pumpkin seeds

They are rich in magnesium that will fight against migraines. They can treat osteoporosis.

Turmeric

It helps people suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis and helps them to walk better.

Cherries

They have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce muscle pain.

Olive Oil

This keeps joints sliding smoothly and protects cartilage from breaking down

Chilli

This has several pain killing properties that can prevent inflammation on skin better than creams.

Mint

It is an effective pain killer that helps in dealing with painful cramps, gas and bloating.

Source: NDTV

