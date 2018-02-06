Top 6 ways to treat blurry vision

Web Desk: In the present times, people constantly glued with their laptops and smartphones which can lead to blurry vision, tired eyes, headaches, neck pain and dry eyes. This discomfort called Computer Vision Syndrome.

Here are some tips to combat with CVS.

Be cautious of your screen time

Reduce the time of using screen. Stop using laptop and screen before sleeping.

Follow the 20-20-20 rule

If your work demands you to stay glued to screen, then follow 20-20-20 rule. In every 20 minutes, take a 20 seconds break and focus on something at least 20 feet away.

Eyes exercise

Practice simple eye exercises like eye rolling, repeated blinking and focus on any object placed away from your eyes.

Use computer glasses

There are computer glasses designed to avoid eye fatigue. Wear them while using digital screen because they can help to filter blue lights coming out from computers, smartphones and tablets.

Adjust screen setting

Adjust your screen setting like screen brightness, contrast and font size to avoid eye strain.

Ensure there is good lightening

It is also essential to take measures to prevent glare, shadow and reflection caused by external sources of light, which can also cause eye strain.

Source: Hindustantimes

loading...