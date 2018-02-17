Top 5 spy movies of all time

Web Desk: Spy movies are really worth watching because they are the great source of entertainment. You may love watching spy movies of James Bond or Tom cruise. But you must watch these 5 spy movies too.

List of 5 spy movies, you must watch

The 39 steps

The movie is based on the serialized novel by John Buchan. In the movie, a British man is falsely accused of the murder of an agent goes on the run in Scotland and tries to thwart an evil spy group’s plans of stealing secret British documents.

The lives of others

In this movie, spy spent an unhealthy amount of time spying on people’s phonecalls. This trilling movie is directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck.

Munich

It is one of the most underrated movies of Spielberg. But it falls into this new niche that the legendary director has created that exists under his epic adventures.

Burn after reading

Two idiotic gym instructors find the secret CIA documents and begin to blackmail the owner. It is a hilarious dark comedy movie. It also features the best Brad Pitt.

The debt

The movie stars Jessica Chastain and Helen Mirren, who play the role of the younger and older Rachel Singer, a Mossad agent who in the ‘60’s was tasked with tracking down a Nazi war criminal.

