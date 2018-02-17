Three ‘terrorists’ killed in intelligence based operation in DG Khan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan army Saturday said three terrorists were killed while two Rangers soldiers got wounded during an intelligence based operation in Dera Ghazi Khan.

An ISPR press release said Punjab Rangers along with Elite Police and intelligence agencies, under operation Radd ul Fasaad, conducted the operation in Dera Ghazi Khan.

During exchange of fire three terrorists have been killed, while two Rangers soldiers received injuries.

According the statement, prepared improvised electronic device, rocket launcher, AK-47 rifle, grenades and ammunition have been recovered from the site.

