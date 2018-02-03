Eleven soldiers martyred in Swat suicide bombing

PESHAWAR: The death toll in a suicide bombing at an army camp in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday has risen to 11, the military said.

An officer was among those who died in the bombing, which left 13 injured and was claimed by the Pakistani Taliban in an email to journalists.

The attacker targeted an army unit’s sports area in the Kabal area of the Swat Valley, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

A security official who asked not to be identified said the suicide bomber blew himself up as soldiers were playing a volleyball match that was being watched by a number of local civilians.

