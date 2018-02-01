Three National One Day Cup matches on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Three matches of National One Day Cup– Regions 2017-18 will be held at three different venues of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Friday.

Faisalabad Region will face Lahore Region White at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi while Lahore Region Blues will be up against Karachi Region White at KRL Ground, Islamabad and Diamond Ground, Islamabad will host Islamabad Region and Fata Region.

Currently Karachi Region White tops the table with 6 points with net run rate 0.745 followed by Rawalpindi Region (6 points, 0.733 net run rate), Peshawar Region (6 points, 0.206 net run rate) and Lahore Region Blue (4 points, 0.324 net run rate). –APP