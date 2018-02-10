This new process makes wood as strong as steel

Web Desk: Researchers have introduced a new process to make a such type of wood that is as strong as steel. This is an inexpensive way to make wood over 10 times stronger and tougher than before, which could be utilize in cars, airplanes and buildings.

According to a researcher Hu, “This could be a competitor to steel or even titanium alloys, is so strong and durable. It’s also comparable to carbon fibre, but much less expensive.”

“It is strong as steel, but six times lighter. It takes 10 times more energy to fracture than natural wood. It can even be bent and moulded at the beginning of the process.”

The researching team also examined new wood material and natural wood by shooting bullet-like projectiles at it.

Source: Indainexpress

