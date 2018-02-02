These are 8 less educated stars of Bollywood

Web Desk: Education is considered as a vital ingredient for achieving success. But these Bollywood actors proved it wrong.

Have a look at these 8 less educated Bollywood stars

Aamir Khan

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan revealed that he didn’t have any connection with education. He didn’t even go to college.

Salman Khan

He is one of the highest paid Bollywood actors. He joint Mumbai’s National college but he never want to there.

Akshay Kumar

He took admission in Khalsa college Mumbai but never took his degree. He never cared for education but he gave prime importance to discipline.

Katrina Kaif

She started modeling at the age of 14, after the separation her parents.

Deepika Padukone

She has proved herself in Bollywood and Hollywood. She had taken basic education from school.

Karishma Kapoor

She made her debut in film at the age of 17. She had gone to school till 6th standard.

Kangana Ranaut

People often made fun of her English. She attended DAV School in Chandigarh and chose medical career but didn’t pursue it.

Arjun Kapoor

He was failed in 12th standard.

Source: catchnews

