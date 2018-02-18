‘Terrorism eliminated, no militants hideouts in Pakistan’

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday said terrorism has been eliminated from Pakistan and there are no terrorist hideouts on its soil.

Addressing Munich Security Conference in Germany, Bajwa said Pakistan defeated al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and other outlawed militant groups, and no organised militant camp exists on Pakistani soil today.

The Army Chief said Pakistan is not just conducting military offensives against terrorists, but it has also taken action against the financiers.

He said the menace of terrorism was fought through joint efforts by the entire nation, and clerics from all schools of thought issued a decree against terrorism in the name of religion.

Expressing concerns over terrorists’ presence in Afghanistan, the Chief of Army Staff said Pakistan has undertaken fencing of its border with Afghanistan and that elimination of terrorism requires global cooperation.

He said terrorists have sanctuaries in Afghanistan, from where attacks are being coordinated against Pakistan. There are reports of Islamic State militants regrouping in Afghanistan.

The Army Chief said Pakistan is ready to cooperate for peace and stability in Afghanistan, however, stressed on joint efforts by all the countries to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

He said Pakistan is fully committed to the international consensus that political reconciliation is the only solution to Afghan issue.

Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan has been hosting three million Afghan refugees and now, time has come to repatriate these refugees to their own country.— Radio Pakistan

