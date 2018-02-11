Ten killed in attack on Indian army camp in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The death toll from a militant attack on an army base in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir climbed to 10, police said, as a seige at the compound stretched into a second day.

A firefight erupted Saturday when an unknown number of heavily-armed militants stormed the base in Jammu.

Authorities initially said four people were killed in the brazen pre-dawn strike, but updated the death toll as elite Indian commandos flanked by armoured vehicles searched the sprawling compound.

“Five soldiers, one civilian and four terrorists have been killed so far,” police chief Shesh Paul Vaid told AFP.

Nine others, including women and children, were injured in the attack.

Local broadcasters showed tanks rolling into the Sunjawan army camp late Saturday and a helicopter hovering overhead as the attack unfolded.

Police said the assault began around 4:55 am on Saturday (2325 GMT Friday) when guards came under a hail of bullets near the base’s boundary wall.

The intruders took positions inside a residential complex meant for soldiers’ families as the army launched a counter-offensive to drive them out.

It is still unclear whether any gunmen remain on the compound.

