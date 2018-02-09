Sri Lanka build lead in second Bangladesh Test

DHAKA: Bangladesh claimed three wickets in the second innings but Sri Lanka stretched their lead to 199 in the second Test in Dhaka on Friday.

The visitors reached 87-3 at tea in their second innings after debutant spinner Akila Dananjaya led an inspirational bowling attack to pack Bangladesh for 110 in the morning session.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne, on 29, and skipper Dinesh Chandimal, on four, were batting at the break.

Veteran left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak trapped Kusal Mendis leg-before for seven to strike the first blow.

Taijul Islam and paceman Mustafizur Rahman then dismissed Dhananjaya de Silva for 28 and Danushka Gunathilaka for 17 respectively.

Earlier the hosts, who started the day on 56-4, lost their last five wickets for just three runs to be bowled out just before lunch.

The first session belonged to Dananjaya, who is playing his first Test after 19 one-day internationals and nine Twenty20 games, returning impressive figures of 3-20 with his mystery spin.

Paceman Suranga Lakmal also claimed three wickets while off-spinner Dilruwan Perera picked two to flatten the Bangladesh batting.

The first Test ended in a draw in Chittagong. —AFP

