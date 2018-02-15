Sharjeel Memon indicted in corruption case

Karachi: Anti-corruption court located in Karachi has indicted the leader of Pakistan People Party (PPP) Sharjeel Memon and other suspects in the corruption case of billions dollar in the information department.

Karachi AC heard the reference of corruption case of six billion in the information department on Thursday. Police presented the former Information Minister Sharjeel Memon and other suspects in the court.

Judge at the court, voiced the allegation of corruption case against Shajeel Memon and other suspects, and also asked them to confess the allegation but they denied. In response, the court indicted them.

The court has issued notice to the witnesses to appear in the court while the case was adjourned till March 3.

