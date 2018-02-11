Senior lawyer, human rights activist Asma Jahangir passes away

LAHORE: Renowned senior lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir passed away in Lahore on Sunday.

The 66 years old Asma Jahangir suffered from cardiac arrest and was shifted to a hospital, where she breathed her last.

Asma Jahangir was the co-founder of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the Women’s Action Forum.

She received several awards, including a Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 2010 and Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned lawyer and former President of Supreme Court Bar Association Asma Jahangir.

The President, in his condolence message, said that Asma Jahangir played an unforgettable role for the supremacy of law and upholding of democracy and human rights.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lauded Asma Jahangir for her immense contribution towards upholding rule of law, democracy and safeguarding human rights.

He termed her demise as a great loss for legal fraternity.

Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Asma Jahangir’s struggle is a bright chapter of constitutional, legal, and democratic history of Pakistan.

She said that the entire Pakistan is praying peace for Asma Jahangir’s soul.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that Asma Jahangir has always been in the forefront to confront dictatorship in the country.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and other Judges of the apex court also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Asma Jahangir.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah also expressed grief over the sad demise of Asma Jahangir.—Radio Pakistan

loading...