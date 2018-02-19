Senate passes resolution to hold 2018 elections as per previous delimitations in FATA

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday passed three resolutions.

In first resolution, the house recommended to the government that the process of delimitations of constituencies in FATA for next general elections be stopped and 2018 elections should be held there as per previous delimitations.

In second resolution, the house recommend in view of the growing collaboration between Pakistan and China under CPEC, courses of the official Chinese Language should be launched for all current and prospective Pakistani CPEC Human resources in order to overcome any costly communication barrier.

The third resolution recommended the government to take necessary steps to set up separate branches of the National Bank of Pakistan in Tehsils Dadak and Kangri of district Musakhel, Balochistan.

Earlier, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2017 was laid before the House today. The bill provides protection, relief and rehabilitation of rights of the transgender persons and their welfare.

