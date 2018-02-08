Senate elections: Today last date for filing nomination papers

ISLAMABAD: Today (Thursday) is the last date for filing nomination papers by candidates for Senate elections to be held on third of next month.

Names of the nominated candidates will be published tomorrow (Friday).

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on Monday while the candidates can file appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations on 15th of this month.

The revised list of the candidates will be published on 18th of this month while candidature can be withdrawn on 19th of this month.

Meanwhile, Election Commissioner Sindh Mohammad Yousif Khan Khattak has said nomination papers from candidates for senate elections will be received till 16:00 hours on Thursday.

Our Karachi correspondent Altaf Pirzado reports that total twenty three candidates belonging to various parties have filed nomination papers with provincial election commissioner for senate elections so far.

They include twenty candidates of Pakistan Peoples party, two candidates of Pak Sarzameen Party and one from Pakistan Muslim League functional.—Radio Pakistan

