Senate Committee criticises US move to place Pakistan on FATF watch list

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior has strongly condemned continued Indian forces’ aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) and the United States move to place Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force watch list of countries funding terrorism.

The committee, which met at the Parliament House with Senator Rehman Malik in the chair, unanimously adopted two resolutions in that regard.

The resolution moved by Rehman Malik says that the Senate Standing Committee on Interior condemns the move by certain member states of the Financial Action Task Force to place Pakistan on the body’s watch-list. The resolution said that the move has been engineered by the USA and India with mala fide intentions and it will not only affect the ‘War on Terror’ and also the Pakistan’s economy.

The resolution called upon the West and member states of the Financial Action Task Force to reject this move as Pakistan being the worst victim of terrorism deserves international support to not be placed on the Financial Action Task Force grey-list

He said, we as a nation thank the government of China for opposing the US’ anti-Pakistan move to place Pakistan in FATF’s watchlist.

He asked the international community to respect Pakistan’ sacrifices in the war against terrorism, which had suffered more than any other country.

He said he had already charge-sheeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his crimes against humanity and war crimes against innocent Kashmiri people and asked the government of Pakistan to move against Narendra Modi in International Criminal Court.—Radio Pakistan

