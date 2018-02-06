SC summons PTI’s leader Fawad Chaudhary over Asma murder case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan issues a summon to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) leader, Fawad Chaudhary in Asma Rani murdered case.

On Tuesday, while taking sou moto notice of the murder of Asma Rani, SC ordered Fawad to present in the court immediately.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar gave remarks, “They criticized the service of others while praising their own police. The case will be heard only in the presence of Fawad Chaudhary, so that there proformance will be detected.”

“Things are getting out of hands, even yesterday an incident was happened. KPK Police should prove that there is no political pressure on them,” he added.

Court also demanded Kohat’s district President Aftab Alam and Provincial Secretary Interior to present in the court immediately.

Justice also asked the time would be taken to brought back the Mujahid to Pakistan from Dubai, on which FIA’s director General Basheer Memon said, “It is unclear whether the Mujahid is in Dubai or Saudia, it seems that murdered was pre-planned.”

Court has declared the case will be heard today at 8:00 PM, relevant people should be presented soon in court.

