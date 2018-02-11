SC orders for removal of all road barriers in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif appeared before the Supreme Court Lahore Registry in Clean Water Case on Sunday.

Chief Justice, Mian Saqib Nisar headed the three member bench.

Shahbaz Sharif presented his government’s position on the issue.

He told the court the government completed several public welfare projects in the province.

Shahbaz Sharif said latest disposal plants have been provided at government hospitals to ensure proper disposal of hospital waste.

The Chief Minister said an independent judiciary is necessary for strengthening democracy and a strong Pakistan.

He said PML (N) had struggled for restoration of judges.

The Court sought a detailed plan for provision of clean drinking water and proper disposal of hospital waste, in three weeks.

Meanwhile during hearing of a separate case the court ordered the removal of road barriers from various parts of city including Jati Umrah by mid night tonight.—Radio Pakistan

