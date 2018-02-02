SC issues contempt of court notice to Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday issued a contempt of court notice to the Federal Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz, Aaj News Reported.

According to reports, the apex court issued the contempt notice over indecent remarks made by Aziz during different TV talk shows and public gatherings.

ؑEarlier on Thursday, PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi was sentenced to one-year imprisonment and fined Rs50,000 by the Supreme Court in the contempt case against him.

Following this the Supreme Court also issued a contempt of court notice to Minister of State for Interior Affairs Tallal Chaudhry. The

loading...