SC issues arrest warrants for Husain Haqqani

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday issued arrest warrants against former Pakistani ambassador to the United States of America, Husain Haqqani, Aaj News reported.

The SC had directed Hussain Haqqani to appear in the Memogate case but he failed to fulfill the court orders.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has asked Interpol to issue a red warrant for Haqqani, officials told the top court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar is hearing the Memogate case against the US-based former envoy.

