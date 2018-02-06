SC gives Talal Chaudhry one week to submit reply in contempt case

ISLAMABAD:The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued show cause notice to Pakistan Muslim League– Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry and directed him to submit reply in contempt case in one week.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justices Maqbool Baqar and Faisal Arab heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Talal Chaudhry appeared before the bench and requested the court to allow him three weeks to arrange for a lawyer. Upon this Justice Ejaz questioned why he has not sought adjournment for three months or three years even.

Talal Chaudhry said that lawyers are busy with cases and thus he could not arrange a counsel.—APP

loading...