SC disqualifies Nawaz Sharif to serve as party president

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan declared Nawaz Sharif as disqualified for party presidency on Wednesday, AajNews reported.

The verdict was announced by a three member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, on the petition challenging Election Reforms Act 2017.

Chief justice said that the disqualified person under Article 62 and 63 of the constitution is not eligible to sign any of the document needed for nomination in National assembly or Senate.

Chief Justice ruled out the tickets issued by Nawaz Sharif senate elections and the senate elections will also be postponed.

