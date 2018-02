ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court has dismissed a petition against Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi challenging the establishment of LNG terminal and agreement with Qatar.

The petition was filed by Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad.

A three judge bench of apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case in Islamabad today.

The Court observed that the petitioner can approach National Accountability Bureau.—Radio Pakistan

loading...