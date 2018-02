ISLAMABAD: Supreme court on Wednesday dismissed the petition in contempt of court relating by-elections against ousted Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, AajNews reported.

Cheif Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar in his remarks during the hearing said that as the petition was related to by-elections, which has already been conducted so it has no validity now.

It is to be mentioned that the petition against Nawaz Sharif was filed during his premiership.

