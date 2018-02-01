SC declares SHC verdict void, orders re-arrest of Shahrukh Jataoi, two others

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday issued an order for Sindh police to arrest accused Shahrukh Jatoi, Sajjad Talpur and Siraj Talpur in the Shahzeb Khan murder case.

According to reports, the SC while restoring the anti-terrorism clauses has declared Sindh High Court (SHC) earlier verdict as void. Further the SC ordered for names of the accused to remain on ECL.

Announcing its decision after reserving it earlier today, the three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, dismissed the SHC decision and ordered the arrest of the suspects.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the apex court questioned how a third party could be allowed to appeal when the parents of 20-year-old Shahzeb, who was shot dead in Karachi in December 2012, or the state, had not appealed against the SHC verdict which set aside terror charges against the suspects.

Members of civil society had approached the Supreme Court against the SHC ruling.