Sattar, RC nominates separate candidates for Senate seats

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) seemingly falls apart as convener Dr Farooq Sattar and members of the Rabta committee failed to stand on the same page over the nomination of senate candidates, Aaj News reported.

According to reports, Farooq Sattar announced the candidacy of Kamran Tessori on the general seat, Ahmed Chinoy, Farhan Chishti, Justice Hasan Feroze, Mangla Sharma, Sanjay Perwani, Shahid Pasha and Qamar Mansoor.

While the RC has recommended the names of Nasreen Jalil, Barrister Farrogh Naseem, Aminul Haq, Abdul Qadir Khanzada, Kishwar Zehra, Amir Chishti and Matiur Rehman.

We are working to solve the situation, said Sattar.

Mean while Nasreen Jalil while talking to the media clearly stated that MQM-P stands united and asked Dr Sattar to understand the need of unity within the party ranks.

