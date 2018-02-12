Samsung launches new Galaxy J7 Max smartphone in Pakistan

KARACHI: Samsung has now launched its latest smart-device – the Galaxy J7 Max in Pakistan. This device offers a 4 GB RAM, a larger 5.7 inch Full HD display that gives clearer, more lifelike images. It is also enriched with the revolutionary Facial Recognition feature to ensure complete security of your personal data.

According to a news release issued by Shamrock Communications, the Smart Glow feature in the new Galaxy J7 Max comprises of a tiny strip of LED light, encircling the rear camera, which lights up in a variety of colors. This light notifies the user, every time a priority-call is received or a specific notification is missed. With so many other fascinating features, Samsung inspires its consumers to: ‘Get ready to Live your Max’ with the Galaxy J7 Max.

This durable smartphone boasts a powerful 13 MegaPixel primary camera on the rear and a 13 MP front Shooter camera to capture much brighter and clearer pictures and selfies, even in low light. The latest camera features allow you to instantly capture the most cherished moments in your life and digitally enhance these images and videos.

The sleek new Samsung Galaxy J7 Max allows smoother Multi-tasking and UI transitions, with a powerful processor – 1.69GHz Octa Core MediaTek, Helio P-20, enriched with a 32 GB (ROM) Internal storage that can be expanded upto 256 GB via MicroSD card. This device runs on an Android 7.0 User-Interface and is powered by a long-lasting 3,300 mAh non-removable battery, enriched with ‘Ultra Power Saving Mode’. It is now available in Pakistan, at an affordable retail price of Rs. 31,999/- in several attractive colors.

The Managing Director of Samsung Pakistan expressed his pleasure on the overwhelming response given by the excited customers of Galaxy J7 Max. He stated that; “Galaxy J7 Max is a sensational, feature-rich device that boasts a powerful Processor and fascinating performance to empower the consumers to multi-task, on-the-go. We have unveiled this innovative device to ensure that customers get an attractive bouquet of sophisticated technologies and some truly unmatched smartphone experiences.”

