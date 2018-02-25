Saad sends defamation notice of Rs 5 bln to Fawad

LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has sent a defamation notice of Rs 5 billion to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhary for levelling false allegations against him.

Saad Rafique, in a statement on Sunday, demanded an unconditional apology from Fawad over his statements against him regarding the Paragon Housing Society.

Addressing a news conference on February 22, Fawad Chaudhary had alleged that Saad was the owner of Paragon Housing Society. He also alleged that the Railways Minister was a member of the land mafia, who had deprived common people of their property.

The minister demanded that Fawad should either prove the allegations or tender apology publicly within 14 days, and in case of his failure to do so, legal proceedings would be initiated against him.

Saad Rafique, in the notice, stated the Constitution allowed every person to protect his sanctity and that no one

should level baseless allegations against anyone.—APP

