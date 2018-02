PESHAWAR: Russia has appointed Arsala Khan as an honorary Consul General in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

The appointment of honorary Consul General in a province on the Afghan border is signaling closer ties with Pakistan.

The appointment of Arsala Khan as honorary consul general was announced at a ceremony provincial governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that it signaled a “new chapter” of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia.

