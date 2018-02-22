Rule of law imperative for survival of country: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has said efforts are being made to ensure provision of expeditious and inexpensive justice to the people.

Addressing a function in Islamabad on Thursday, he said we do not want confrontation with anybody but our struggle is to ensure protection of the rights of the people.

He said the rule of law is imperative for survival of the country. He expressed satisfaction over the judiciary’s last one year performance saying the process has been started to end injustice from the society.

