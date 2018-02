Web Desk: 42-years-old Jirawut Pongphan from Thailand won almost Rs 8.5 crore IND, but the next morning he found that he missed his lottery ticket.

He cannot claim the money without ticket, therefore he decided to give up his life and shot himself.

He shot himself in the head and left a suicide note which reads as, “Do not bully my family”. The man was devastated and depressed ever since he lost the tickets as he wasn’t able to go to work.

Source: Deccanchronicle

loading...