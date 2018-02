RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says repression of Indian occupying forces can never suppress valiant struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self determination.

In his message on the occasion of Kashmir solidarity day, the Army Chief said the Kashmiri people await awakening of international community on the lingering dispute.

He said that the Kashmiri struggle is destined to succeed.—Radio Pakistan

