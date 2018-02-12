Reference against Dar: Court records Wajid Zia’s statement

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court (AC) Monday recorded statements of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Additional Director, Wajid Zia head of Panama Papers’s Joint Investigation Team (JIT), in the reference against Senator Ishaq Dar, possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

Zia also submitted volume one and nine of the original Panama JIT case before Accountability court judge Mohammed Bashir in compliance with earlier orders.

He stated before the bench that during investigation he found that Mr. Dar’s assets according to his wealth statements in 1991 was Rs 9.1 million but surprisingly it was increased 91 times in 2008-09 and had become Rs 831.6 million.

He added former minister for finance failed to prove the enormous growth in his assets before the JIT.

He also informed the bench that how and when JIT was establish and its work.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy prosecutor informed the court that there were reports that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was planning to travel United Kingdom.

To this, Judge Bashir remarked that there would not be right if the accountability court’s proceedings would be delayed as the Supreme Court and JIT completed their work on time during the Panama case hearing.

After Zia’s statement was recorded, the hearing was adjourned till February 14.

Statement of the prosecution witness, NAB Investigation officer Nadir Abbass could not be recorded due to his illness and now it will be recorded on next hearing along with another witness Inamul Haq.—APP

