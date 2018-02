KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Rabta Committee (RC) announces to visit Farooq Sattar’s residence.

While talking to media MQM-P leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel said that MQM-P head demanded to withdraw all candidates for senate elections before withdrawing Kamran Tessori.

To maintain mutual unity we agreed with Farooq Sattar. Shabbir Qaimkhani decided not to contest senate election to prevent any controversy, he said.

