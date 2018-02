DUBAI:Quetta Gladiators beat Lahore Qalandars by nine wickets in the match of Pakistan Super League at Dubai.

Batting first, Lahore Qalandars scored 119 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

In reply Quetta Gladiators achieved the target in 13.3 overs for the loss of one wicket —Radio Pakistan

