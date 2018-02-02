Psychotic disorder develops in kids who fall behind at school

Web Desk: A new research reveals adult who develop psychotic disorder experience declines in IQ during childhood and adolescence. Those kids also fall progressively behind their peers across a range of cognitive abilities.

Children who show a continuous decline in their intelligent quotient levels could develop psychotic disorder such as schizophrenia and other mental illness in adulthood.

The study found that their IQ level continued to drop throughout childhood, adolescence and early adulthood until they were an average of 15 points lower than their healthy peers.

According to a researcher, Josephine Mollon, “Our results suggest that among adults with a psychotic disorder, the first signs of cognitive decline are apparent as early as age four.”

Source: Hindustantimes

