Multan Sultans marked victory in their league debut

photo courtesy: cricketgateway.pk

Dubai: Multan Sultans defeated defending champions Peshawar Zalmi by 7 wickets(with 5 balls remaining) in the opening match of the PSL 3rd Edition.

Sultan’s Kumar Sangakkara scored 57 runs included three boundaries and two sixes. Skipper Shoaib Malik showed his stellar performance with a knock of 42 off 30, he scored two sixes and two fours in his innings.

For Zalmi Hafeez scored 59 off 52 balls while Darren Sammy made 29 off 11 deliveries. Sohail Tanveer bowled the first bowl of the match which undoubtedly stunned Bangladesh and Peshawar Zalmi batsman Tamim Iqbal.

 

Earlier Multan Sultans had won the toss and elected to bowl in first T20 match of PSL Third Edition at Dubai cricket stadium on Thursday.

19.1 Hammad Azam to Shoaib Malik, SIX runs

END OF OVER:

19 | 9 Runs | MS: 146/3 (6 runs required from 6 balls, RR: 7.68, RRR: 6.00)

18.6 Jordan to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
18.5 Jordan to Pollard, 1 run
18.4 Jordan to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
18.3 Jordan to Pollard, 1 run
18.2 Jordan to Pollard, FOUR runs
18.1 Jordan to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

END OF OVER:

18 | 11 Runs | MS: 137/3 (15 runs required from 12 balls, RR: 7.61, RRR: 7.50)

17.6 Wahab Riaz to Pollard, FOUR runs,
17.5 Wahab Riaz to Pollard, 2 runs
17.4 Wahab Riaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
17.3 Wahab Riaz to Shoaib Malik, 2 runs
17.2 Wahab Riaz to Pollard, 1 leg bye
17.1 Wahab Riaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

END OF OVER:

17 | 12 Runs | MS: 126/3 (26 runs required from 18 balls, RR: 7.41, RRR: 8.66)

16.6 Jordan to Pollard, FOUR runs,
16.5 Jordan to Shoaib Malik, 3 runs
16.4 Jordan to Pollard, 1 run
16.3 Jordan to Pollard, no run
16.2 Jordan to Pollard, FOUR runs
16.1 Jordan to Pollard, no run

END OF OVER:

16 | 8 Runs | MS: 114/3 (38 runs required from 24 balls, RR: 7.12, RRR: 9.50)

15.6 Hammad Azam to Shoaib Malik, FOUR runs
15.5 Hammad Azam to Shoaib Malik, 2 runs
15.4 Hammad Azam to Shoaib Malik, no run
15.3 Hammad Azam to Pollard, 1 leg bye
15.2 Hammad Azam to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
15.1 Hammad Azam to Shoaib Malik, no run

END OF OVER:

15 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | MS: 106/3 (46 runs required from 30 balls, RR: 7.06, RRR: 9.20)

14.6 Wahab Riaz to Pollard, no run
14.5 Wahab Riaz to Sangakkara, OUT

KC Sangakkara c †Kamran Akmal b Wahab Riaz 57 (51b 3×4 2×6) SR: 111.76

14.4 Wahab Riaz to Sangakkara, no run
14.3 Wahab Riaz to Sangakkara, no run
14.2 Wahab Riaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 leg bye
14.1 Wahab Riaz to Sangakkara, 1 run

END OF OVER:

14 | 12 Runs | MS: 104/2 (48 runs required from 36 balls, RR: 7.42, RRR: 8.00)
13.6 Sammy to Sangakkara, 1 run
13.5 Sammy to Sangakkara, SIX runs
13.4 Sammy to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
13.3 Sammy to Shoaib Malik, no run
13.2 Sammy to Shoaib Malik, no run
13.1 Sammy to Shoaib Malik, FOUR runs

END OF OVER:

13 | 14 Runs | MS: 92/2 (60 runs required from 42 balls, RR: 7.07, RRR: 8.57)
12.6 Ibtisam Sheikh to Sangakkara, FOUR runs
12.5 Ibtisam Sheikh to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
12.4 Ibtisam Sheikh to Sangakkara, 1 run
12.3 Ibtisam Sheikh to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
12.2 Ibtisam Sheikh to Shoaib Malik, SIX runs
12.1 Ibtisam Sheikh to Sangakkara, 1 run

END OF OVER:

12 | 5 Runs | MS: 78/2 (74 runs required from 48 balls, RR: 6.50, RRR: 9.25)

11.6 Mohammad Asghar to Sangakkara, 1 run,
11.5 Mohammad Asghar to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
11.4 Mohammad Asghar to Sangakkara, 1 run
11.3 Mohammad Asghar to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
11.2 Mohammad Asghar to Shoaib Malik, no run
11.1 Mohammad Asghar to Sangakkara, 1 run

END OF OVER:

11 | 5 Runs | MS: 73/2 (79 runs required from 54 balls, RR: 6.63, RRR: 8.77)

10.6 Hammad Azam to Sangakkara, 1 run,
10.5 Hammad Azam to Sangakkara, 2 runs
10.4 Hammad Azam to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
10.3 Hammad Azam to Shoaib Malik, no run
10.2 Hammad Azam to Shoaib Malik, no run
10.1 Hammad Azam to Sangakkara, 1 run

END OF OVER:

10 | 11 Runs | MS: 68/2 (84 runs required from 60 balls, RR: 6.80, RRR: 8.40)

9.6 Ibtisam Sheikh to Sangakkara, 1 run,
9.5 Ibtisam Sheikh to Sangakkara, SIX run
9.4 Ibtisam Sheikh to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
9.3 Ibtisam Sheikh to Sangakkara, 1 run
9.2 Ibtisam Sheikh to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
9.1 Ibtisam Sheikh to Sangakkara, 1 run

END OF OVER:

9 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | MS: 57/2 (95 runs required from 11 overs, RR: 6.33, RRR: 8.63)

8.6 Mohammad Asghar to Sangakkara, 1 run
8.5 Mohammad Asghar to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
8.4 Mohammad Asghar to Sangakkara, 1 run
8.3 Mohammad Asghar to Sangakkara, no run
8.2 Mohammad Asghar to Sangakkara, no run
8.1 Mohammad Asghar to Sohaib Maqsood, OUT

END OF OVER:

8 | 6 Runs | MS: 54/1 (98 runs required from 12 overs, RR: 6.75, RRR: 8.16)
7.6 Ibtisam Sheikh to Sangakkara, no run
7.5 Ibtisam Sheikh to Sangakkara, 2 runs
7.4 Ibtisam Sheikh to Sohaib Maqsood, 1 run
7.3 Ibtisam Sheikh to Sangakkara, 1 run
7.2 Ibtisam Sheikh to Sangakkara, 2 runs
7.1 Ibtisam Sheikh to Sangakkara, no run

END OF OVER:

7 | 5 Runs | MS: 48/1 (104 runs required from 13 overs, RR: 6.85, RRR: 8.00)

6.6 Mohammad Asghar to Sangakkara, 1 run,
6.5 Mohammad Asghar to Sohaib Maqsood, 1 run
6.4 Mohammad Asghar to Sangakkara, 1 run
6.3 Mohammad Asghar to Sohaib Maqsood, 1 run
6.2 Mohammad Asghar to Sangakkara, 1 run
6.1 Mohammad Asghar to Sangakkara, no run

END OF OVER:

6 | 15 Runs | MS: 43/1 (109 runs required from 14 overs, RR: 7.16, RRR: 7.78)

5.6 Hammad Azam to Sohaib Maqsood, no run
5.5 Hammad Azam to Sohaib Maqsood, FOUR runs
5.4 Hammad Azam to Sohaib Maqsood, no run
5.3 Hammad Azam to Sohaib Maqsood, FOUR runs
5.2 Hammad Azam to Sohaib Maqsood, SIX run
5.1 Hammad Azam to Sangakkara, 1 run

END OF OVER:

5 | 5 Runs | MS: 28/1 (124 runs required from 15 overs, RR: 5.60, RRR: 8.26)

4.6 Mohammad Asghar to Sohaib Maqsood, FOUR runs
4.5 Mohammad Asghar to Sohaib Maqsood, no run
4.4 Mohammad Asghar to Sohaib Maqsood, no run
4.3 Mohammad Asghar to Sohaib Maqsood, no run
4.2 Mohammad Asghar to Sohaib Maqsood, no run
4.1 Mohammad Asghar to Sangakkara, 1 run,

END OF OVER:

4 | 6 Runs | MS: 23/1 (129 runs required from 16 overs, RR: 5.75, RRR: 8.06)
3.6 Wahab Riaz to Sangakkara, 1 run,
3.5 Wahab Riaz to Sangakkara, no run
3.4 Wahab Riaz to Sangakkara, no run
3.3 Wahab Riaz to Sangakkara, no run
3.3 Wahab Riaz to Sangakkara, 1 no ball
3.2 Wahab Riaz to Sangakkara, no run
3.1 Wahab Riaz to Sangakkara, FOUR runs

END OF OVER:

3 | 9 Runs | MS: 17/1 (135 runs required from 17 overs, RR: 5.66, RRR: 7.94)

 

 

2.6 Jordan to Sohaib Maqsood, no run,
2.5 Jordan to Sangakkara, 1 leg bye
2.4 Jordan to Sangakkara, FOUR runs
2.3 Jordan to Sangakkara, no run
2.2 Jordan to Sangakkara, no run
2.1 Jordan to Sangakkara, 4 leg bye

END OF OVER:

2 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | MS: 8/1 (144 runs required from 18 overs, RR: 4.00, RRR: 8.00)

 

 

1.6 Wahab Riaz to Sohaib Maqsood, no run
1.6 Wahab Riaz to Sohaib Maqsood, 1 wide
1.5 Wahab Riaz to Ahmed Shehzad, OUT

Ahmed Shehzad c Hammad Azam b Wahab Riaz 0 (6b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

1.4 Wahab Riaz to Ahmed Shehzad, no run
1.3 Wahab Riaz to Ahmed Shehzad, no run
1.2 Wahab Riaz to Ahmed Shehzad, no run
1.1 Wahab Riaz to Sangakkara, 1 run

END OF OVER:

1 | 6 Runs | MS: 6/0 (146 runs required from 19 overs, RR: 6.00, RRR: 7.68)
0.6 Jordan to Ahmed Shehzad, no run
0.5 Jordan to Ahmed Shehzad, no run
0.4 Jordan to Sangakkara, 1 run
0.3 Jordan to Sangakkara, 2 runs
0.2 Jordan to Sangakkara, 2 runs
0.1 Jordan to Sangakkara, no run
0.1 Jordan to Sangakkara, 1 wide

END OF OVER:

20 | 8 Runs 1 Wkt | PZ: 151/6 | RR: 7.55
19.6 Sohail Tanvir to Jordan, 1 run
19.5 Sohail Tanvir to Sammy, OUT

DJG Sammy c †Sangakkara b Sohail Tanvir 29 (11b 2×4 3×6) SR: 263.63

19.4 Sohail Tanvir to Sammy, FOUR runs
19.3 Sohail Tanvir to Hammad Azam, 1 run
19.2 Sohail Tanvir to Sammy, 1 run
19.1 Sohail Tanvir to Hammad Azam, 1 run

END OF OVER:

19 | 15 Runs 1 Wkt | PZ: 143/5 | RR: 7.52
18.6 Junaid Khan to Sammy, no run,
18.5 Junaid Khan to Sammy, FOUR runs
18.4 Junaid Khan to Sammy, SIX runs
18.3 Junaid Khan to Hammad Azam, 1 run
18.2 Junaid Khan to Mohammad Hafeez, OUT

Mohammad Hafeez c Sohaib Maqsood b Junaid Khan 59 (52b 6×4 1×6) SR: 113.46

18.1 Junaid Khan to Mohammad Hafeez, FOUR runs

END OF OVER:

18 | 21 Runs | PZ: 128/4 | RR: 7.11
17.6 Sohail Tanvir to Sammy, SIX runs,
17.5 Sohail Tanvir to Sammy, SIX runs
17.4 Sohail Tanvir to Mohammad Hafeez, 1 leg bye
17.3 Sohail Tanvir to Mohammad Hafeez, FOUR runs
17.2 Sohail Tanvir to Mohammad Hafeez, FOUR runs
17.1 Sohail Tanvir to Mohammad Hafeez, no run.

END OF OVER:

17 | 5 Runs | PZ: 107/4 | RR: 6.29
16.6 Imran Tahir to Mohammad Hafeez, 1 run.
16.5 Imran Tahir to Sammy, 1 run.
16.4 Imran Tahir to Mohammad Hafeez, 1 run.
16.3 Imran Tahir to Sammy, 1 run.
16.2 Imran Tahir to Sammy, no run.
16.1 Imran Tahir to Mohammad Hafeez, 1 run.

END OF OVER:

16 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | PZ: 102/4 | RR: 6.37
 
15.6 Viljoen to Mohammad Hafeez, 1 run,
15.5 Viljoen to Mohammad Hafeez, no run
15.4Viljoen to Haris Sohail, OUT

Haris Sohail c Sohail Tanvir b Viljoen 14 (15b 0x4 1×6) SR: 93.33

15.3 Viljoen to Haris Sohail, no run
15.2 Viljoen to Haris Sohail, no run
15.1 Viljoen to Mohammad Hafeez, 1 run

END OF OVER:

15 | 7 Runs | PZ: 100/3 | RR: 6.66
 
14.6 Junaid Khan to Mohammad Hafeez, 1 run
14.5 Junaid Khan to Mohammad Hafeez, no run
14.4 Junaid Khan to Haris Sohail, 1 run
14.3 Junaid Khan to Mohammad Hafeez, 1 run
14.2 Junaid Khan to Mohammad Hafeez, no run
14.1 Junaid Khan to Mohammad Hafeez, FOUR runs

END OF OVER:

14 | 6 Runs | PZ: 93/3 | RR: 6.64
13.6 Mohammad Irfan to Haris Sohail, no run,
13.5 Mohammad Irfan to Mohammad Hafeez, 1 run.
13.4 Mohammad Irfan to Haris Sohail, 1 run
13.3 Mohammad Irfan to Mohammad Hafeez, 1 run
13.2 Mohammad Irfan to Haris Sohail, 1 leg bye
13.2 Mohammad Irfan to Haris Sohail, 1 wide
13.1 Mohammad Irfan to Mohammad Hafeez, 1 run

END OF OVER:

13 | 10 Runs | PZ: 87/3 | RR: 6.69
12.6 Viljoen to Mohammad Hafeez, 1 run.
12.5 Viljoen to Haris Sohail, 1 run.
12.4 Viljoen to Mohammad Hafeez, 1 run.
12.3 Viljoen to Mohammad Hafeez, 2 runs.
12.2 Viljoen to Mohammad Hafeez, FOUR runs.
12.1 Viljoen to Haris Sohail, 1 run.

END OF OVER:

12 | 15 Runs | PZ: 77/3 | RR: 6.41
11.6 Imran Tahir to Mohammad Hafeez, 2 runs,
11.5 Imran Tahir to Mohammad Hafeez, FOUR runs,
11.4 Imran Tahir to Haris Sohail, 1 run
11.3 Imran Tahir to Mohammad Hafeez, 1 run
11.2 Imran Tahir to Haris Sohail, 1 run
11.1 Imran Tahir to Haris Sohail, SIX runs

END OF OVER:

11 | 5 Runs | PZ: 62/3 | RR: 5.63
 
10.6 Viljoen to Mohammad Hafeez, no run.
10.5 Viljoen to Haris Sohail, 1 run.
10.5 Viljoen to Haris Sohail, 1 wide.
10.4 Viljoen to Mohammad Hafeez, 1 run.
10.3 Viljoen to Haris Sohail, 1 run.
10.2 Viljoen to Mohammad Hafeez, 1 run.
10.1 Viljoen to Mohammad Hafeez, no run

END OF OVER:

10 | 7 Runs 1 Wkt | PZ: 57/3 | RR: 5.70
 
9.6 Imran Tahir to Haris Sohail, no run.
9.5 Imran Tahir to Smith, OUT

DR Smith c Pollard b Imran Tahir 24 (23b 3×4 1×6) SR: 104.34

9.4 Imran Tahir to Mohammad Hafeez, 1 run.
9.3 Imran Tahir to Mohammad Hafeez, no run
9.2 Imran Tahir to Mohammad Hafeez, no run.
9.1 Imran Tahir to Mohammad Hafeez, SIX runs

END OF OVER:

9 | 7 Runs | PZ: 50/2 | RR: 5.55
 
8.6 Viljoen to Smith, no run.
8.5 Viljoen to Smith, FOUR runs.
8.4 Viljoen to Mohammad Hafeez, 1 run.
8.3 Viljoen to Mohammad Hafeez, no run.
8.2 Viljoen to Smith, 1 run.
8.1 Viljoen to Mohammad Hafeez, 1 run.

 

END OF OVER:

8 | 10 Runs | PZ: 43/2 | RR: 5.37
7.6 Imran Tahir to Smith, 2 runs.
7.5 Imran Tahir to Smith, 2 runs.
7.4 Imran Tahir to Smith, no run.
7.3 Imran Tahir to Smith, SIX runs.
7.2 Imran Tahir to Smith, no run.
7.1 Imran Tahir to Smith, no run.

END OF OVER:

7 | 4 Runs | PZ: 33/2 | RR: 4.71
6.6 Junaid Khan to Smith, 1 run.
6.5 Junaid Khan to Mohammad Hafeez, 1 run.
6.4 Junaid Khan to Mohammad Hafeez, 2 runs.
6.3 Junaid Khan to Mohammad Hafeez, no run.
6.2 Junaid Khan to Mohammad Hafeez, no run.
6.1 Junaid Khan to Mohammad Hafeez, no run.

END OF OVER:

6 | 3 Runs | PZ: 29/2 | RR: 4.83
5.6 Mohammad Irfan to Mohammad Hafeez, 1 run.
5.5 Mohammad Irfan to Mohammad Hafeez, no run.
5.4 Mohammad Irfan to Mohammad Hafeez, no run.
5.3 Mohammad Irfan to Mohammad Hafeez, no run.
5.2 Mohammad Irfan to Mohammad Hafeez, 2 runs.
5.1 Mohammad Irfan to Mohammad Hafeez, no run.

END OF OVER:

5 | 4 Runs | PZ: 26/2 | RR: 5.20
4.6 Junaid Khan to Smith, no run.
4.5 Junaid Khan to Smith, no run.
4.4 Junaid Khan to Smith, no run.
4.3 Junaid Khan to Smith, no run.
4.2 Junaid Khan to Smith, no run.
4.1 Junaid Khan to Smith, FOUR runs.

END OF OVER:

4 | 8 Runs 1 Wkt | PZ: 22/2 | RR: 5.50
3.6 Mohammad Irfan to Mohammad Hafeez, no run
3.5 Mohammad Irfan to Mohammad Hafeez, no run.
3.4 Mohammad Irfan to Mohammad Hafeez, no run.
3.3 Mohammad Irfan to Tamim Iqbal, OUT.

Tamim Iqbal c Junaid Khan b Mohammad Irfan 11 (11b 2×4 0x6) SR: 100.00

3.2 Mohammad Irfan to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR runs.
3.1 Mohammad Irfan to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR runs.

END OF OVER:

3 Overs | 10 Runs | PZ: 14/1 | RR: 4.66
2.6 Sohail Tanvir to Smith, no run.
2.5 Sohail Tanvir to Smith, 4 leg bye.
2.5 Sohail Tanvir to Smith, 1 wide.
2.4 Sohail Tanvir to Smith, no run.
2.3 Sohail Tanvir to Smith, FOUR runs.
2.2 Sohail Tanvir to Smith, no run.
2.1 Sohail Tanvir to Tamim Iqbal, 1 run.
2 Overs | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | PZ: 4/1 | RR: 2.00
1.6 Mohammad Irfan to Smith, no run
1.5 Mohammad Irfan to Kamran Akmal, OUT

Kamran Akmal c Viljoen b Mohammad Irfan 0 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

1.4 Mohammad Irfan to Tamim Iqbal, 1 run.
1.4 Mohammad Irfan to Tamim Iqbal, 1 wide
1.3 Mohammad Irfan to Tamim Iqbal, no run.
1.2 Mohammad Irfan to Tamim Iqbal, 1 wide.
1.1 Mohammad Irfan to Tamim Iqbal, no run.
1 over | 1 Run | PZ: 1/0 | RR: 1.00

 

0.6 Sohail Tanvir to Kamran Akmal, no run.
0.5 Sohail Tanvir to Kamran Akmal, no run.
0.4 Sohail Tanvir to Kamran Akmal, no run.
0.3 Sohail Tanvir to Tamim Iqbal, 1 run.
0.2 Sohail Tanvir to Tamim Iqbal, no run.
0.1  Sohail Tanvir to Tamim Iqbal, no run.
