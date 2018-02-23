Multan Sultans marked victory in their league debut

photo courtesy: cricketgateway.pk
Dubai: Multan Sultans defeated defending champions Peshawar Zalmi by 7 wickets(with 5 balls remaining) in the opening match of the PSL 3rd Edition.
Sultan’s Kumar Sangakkara scored 57 runs included three boundaries and two sixes. Skipper Shoaib Malik showed his stellar performance with a knock of 42 off 30, he scored two sixes and two fours in his innings.
For Zalmi Hafeez scored 59 off 52 balls while Darren Sammy made 29 off 11 deliveries. Sohail Tanveer bowled the first bowl of the match which undoubtedly stunned Bangladesh and Peshawar Zalmi batsman Tamim Iqbal.
Earlier Multan Sultans had won the toss and elected to bowl in first T20 match of PSL Third Edition at Dubai cricket stadium on Thursday.
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
KC Sangakkara c †Kamran Akmal b Wahab Riaz 57 (51b 3×4 2×6) SR: 111.76
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
Ahmed Shehzad c Hammad Azam b Wahab Riaz 0 (6b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
DJG Sammy c †Sangakkara b Sohail Tanvir 29 (11b 2×4 3×6) SR: 263.63
END OF OVER:
Mohammad Hafeez c Sohaib Maqsood b Junaid Khan 59 (52b 6×4 1×6) SR: 113.46
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
Haris Sohail c Sohail Tanvir b Viljoen 14 (15b 0x4 1×6) SR: 93.33
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
DR Smith c Pollard b Imran Tahir 24 (23b 3×4 1×6) SR: 104.34
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
END OF OVER:
Tamim Iqbal c Junaid Khan b Mohammad Irfan 11 (11b 2×4 0x6) SR: 100.00
END OF OVER:
Kamran Akmal c Viljoen b Mohammad Irfan 0 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00