PSL: Karachi Kings won by 27 runs

DUBAI: Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars by 27 runs in 8th match of Pakistan Super League 3rd edition.

Karachi Kings successfully restricted their opponents to the score of 132.

Lahore Qalandars’ captain Brendon McCullum scored 44, heighest form the side.

From Karachi Kings Usman Khan and Shahid Afridi took 3 wickets each, Tymal Mills took 2 and Imad Wasim and Muhammad Irfan jr took 1 wicket each.

Earliar, playing first Karachi Kings set a victory target of 160 runs for Lahore Qalandars.

