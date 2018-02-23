PSL is future of Pakistan cricket Says Secretary Sports Punjab Lahore

LAHORE: The third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), currently in progress in United Arab Emirates (UAE), is definitely a good omen for the future of Pakistan cricket. This was stated by Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan while talking to APP on Friday.

“Lahore hosted the final of previous PSL edition and now we will see the semifinals and the final at home grounds of Lahore and Karachi which will play its part in the revival and development of the game in the country,” he added.

He said after playing competitive cricket at Pakistan grounds, obviously, the confidence of international teams and players will be boosted to a great extent.

Secretary Sports Punjab believes that Pakistan will get plenty of young talented players through the regular holding of Pakistan Super League matches. He said “The several countries of the world got numerous potential players through their respective cricket leagues.”

“Our young players got a chance to play alongside world class cricketers belonging to various countries. In this way they can improve their playing techniques and learn how to cope with challenging situations. Our talented young players will get a great inspiration from top cricket stars of the world,” he added. —APP

loading...