Privatization of PIA to be completed by 15th April, NA told

The National Assembly that resumed its session in Islamabad on Tuesday morning with Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the chair passed two bills.

These are Health Services Academy Restructuring Bill, 2017 and Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Bill.

The bills were moved by Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar.

Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz has said that the government is bound to complete the privatization of the PIA by 15th April as per the PIAC Conversion Act 2016 adopted unanimously by the parliament.

Responding to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly on Tuesday, he clarified that the government will retain fifty one percent shares of the national flag carrier while the management control will also remain with it. He, therefore, said the process will not affect the employees. He said a full government owned company is also being established under which all the fixed assets of PIA would be managed. He said the shares of the PIA will be sold out after due process.

The house today passed a resolution urging the government to take steps to control Tuberculosis, AIDs and Hepatitis in the country. It was moved by Naeema Kishwer Khan.

In the second resolution, moved by Tahira Aurangzeb, the government was asked to take immediate steps to control price of life saving medicines.

loading...