PPP’s minister along with wife found dead in Karachi

KARACHI: Founding member of Pakistan Peoples Party and veteran politician Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and his wife Fareeha Razzaq have been found dead in mysterious circumstances at their residence, located in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Thursday, Aaj News reported.

According to the family sources there were bullet wounds on the bodies. Police however has not confirmed the cause of death.

Bodies of the deceased has been shifted to hospital and an investigation is under way to determine the cause of death.

Bijarani was the planning and development minister Sindh and was re-elected to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh as a candidate of PPP from PS-16 (Jacobabad-cum-Kashmore) in Pakistani general election, 2013.

On 31 May 2013, he was inducted into the provincial Sindh cabinet of Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah as provincial minister of Sindh.